Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

ROCK stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 68,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,269. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

