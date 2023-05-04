Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Barbara J. Runyon Sells 3,748 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $59.68. 189,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Gentherm by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 527,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 891,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,363 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 566,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

