Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Barbara J. Runyon Sells 3,748 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gentherm Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $59.68. 189,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
