GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Hits $0.12

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $206.62 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

