Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 485,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Generation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 216,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,309. The company has a market cap of $267.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.96. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 385,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

