General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $57,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

