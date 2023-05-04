Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Cap Tops $845.63 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00019620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $845.63 million and approximately $443,897.22 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026235 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,766.77 or 1.00114769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002297 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, "Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.6410806 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $704,662.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com."

