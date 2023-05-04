Geegoopuzzle Price Reaches $5.64 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00019403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $846.20 million and $704,759.79 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.6363913 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $687,036.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

