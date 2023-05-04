Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $440,190.45

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $846.03 million and $440,190.45 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00019405 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00026197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,078.16 or 1.00042090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.6410806 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $704,662.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

