Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.23 EPS.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.3 %

GTES stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 463,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,914. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

