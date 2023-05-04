Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Strong Earnings

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $324.15 and last traded at $317.36. Approximately 168,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 463,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.60.

The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

