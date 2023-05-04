Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Announces Earnings Results

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Garmin Stock Up 1.5 %

GRMN stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.58. 1,001,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,660. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.34% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

