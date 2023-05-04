Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

