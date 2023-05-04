Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,815,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after buying an additional 239,230 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 56,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,139,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 7,148,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,276,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

