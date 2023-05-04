Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CMI traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.91. 369,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,221. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.