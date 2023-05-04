Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $631.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,358. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $664.54 and a 200-day moving average of $693.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.