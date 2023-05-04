Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,442 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Unilever were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after buying an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 1,348,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

