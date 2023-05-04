Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 11,197 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 43.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,012,000 after buying an additional 524,701 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.04. 368,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of -127.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.70 and a 200-day moving average of $183.86. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $206.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

