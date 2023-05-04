Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Invests $2.23 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.66. 9,029,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,053,203. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $616.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

