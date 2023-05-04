Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.13. 1,467,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,684. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $277.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

