G999 (G999) Trading 108.9% Higher This Week

G999 (G999) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, G999 has traded 108.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $28,136.49 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

