FY2024 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Decreased by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.10). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

TVTX opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

