FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

LSAK stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

