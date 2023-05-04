FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Decreased by DA Davidson

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

ALRS stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.58. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alerus Financial news, CFO Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $135,492.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,282 shares of company stock worth $88,929. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

