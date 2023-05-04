FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.31.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$79.09 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 102.88%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

