FY2023 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lowered by DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $832.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 67.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

