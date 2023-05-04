FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galecto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.18). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of GLTO opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $202,663.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,091 shares of company stock worth $401,514. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

