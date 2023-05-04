FUNToken Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $61.45 million and approximately $572,905.55 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

