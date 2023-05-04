Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell Sells 10,514 Shares of Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Recommended Stories

