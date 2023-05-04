Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $870.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.