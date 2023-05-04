FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00005525 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $525.03 million and $29.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

