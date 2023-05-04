Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.83

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 577173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 389,840 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 309,452 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

