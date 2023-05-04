FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several brokerages have commented on FREY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Up 2.0 %

FREY stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.