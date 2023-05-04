Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.27 million. Freshworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,997. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $68,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,468.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Freshworks by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Freshworks by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.