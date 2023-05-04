Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FDP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.
In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.
