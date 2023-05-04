Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Stories

