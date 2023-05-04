freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €25.38 ($27.89) and last traded at €25.46 ($27.98). Approximately 320,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.84 ($28.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNTN shares. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.24 and a 200-day moving average of €22.25.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.