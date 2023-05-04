Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Shares Up 10.9%

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 281,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 106,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Freegold Ventures Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$276.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

