Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 271,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,783 shares of company stock worth $1,276,244 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.