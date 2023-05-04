Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after buying an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.07. 1,323,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

