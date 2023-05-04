Freedom Day Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,798,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.41. The company had a trading volume of 214,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

