Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

