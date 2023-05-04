Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.10. 1,303,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,681. The stock has a market cap of $259.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

