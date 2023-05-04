Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,714,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,105,676. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.57 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

