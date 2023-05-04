Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Markel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Markel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Markel by 12.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150 shares of company stock worth $201,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Markel stock traded down $24.17 on Thursday, hitting $1,319.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,299.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,301.44. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

