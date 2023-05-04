Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $424.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

