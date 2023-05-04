Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,080 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.37. 106,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,373. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

