Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 4,943,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,398,156. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

