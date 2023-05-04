Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$212.60 and last traded at C$212.03, with a volume of 115336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$208.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.80.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$189.03.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6052867 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.