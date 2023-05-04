Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$215.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.30.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$196.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$189.03. The company has a current ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 53.33%. The firm had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6052867 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

