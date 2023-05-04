Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$212.60 and last traded at C$212.03, with a volume of 115336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$208.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.461 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.80.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$189.03.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6052867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

