Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.461 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE:FNV opened at C$214.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$189.03. The company has a current ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.08 and a 12-month high of C$215.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 53.33%. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6052867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.80.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

